Filing of nomination for urban local body wards yet to gather momentum

TIRUNELVELI

31 January 2022 20:16 IST

Nineteen nominations were filed in eleven town panchayats in the district on Monday.

With this, 24 candidates have so far filed their nominations in 11 town panchayats.

In Tirunelveli Corporation, 5 nominations were received on Monday as each one nomination was received for wards 40, 44 and 50 while 2 nominations were submitted for ward 24.

In Ambasamudram, Vickramasingapuram and Kalakkad municipalities, 6 nominations were filed to take the total number of nominations filed so far to 9.

In Kanniyakumari district, 7 nominations were filed in Nagercoil Corporation, having 52 wards. For the 99 wards in the municipalities, 5 nominations were filed. A total of 61 candidates filed their nominations on Monday for the 979 wards in the town panchayats. So far, 69 nominations have been filed in the town panchayats.

In Tenkasi district, 27 nominations were received on Monday for the 180 wards in 6 municipalities in the district to take the total number of nominations received so far to 33. For the 440 wards in 17 town panchayats, 43 nominations were submitted on Monday to take the total number of nominations to 54.

A total of 7 nominations were submitted on Monday for the 60 wards in Thoothukudi Corporation to take the total number of candidature to 9 while 6 nominations were received for 81 town panchayats. For the 273 wards in the town panchayats, 28 nominations were submitted on Monday.

As the political parties are actively engaged in selecting the candidates for the urban local body polls, it is expected that all the candidates of political parties are expected to file their nominations either on Wednesday or Thursday.