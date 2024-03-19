Filing of nomination begins today

March 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI / KANNIYAKUMARI

District Election Officer and Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakhsmipathy has issued norms for filing nominations papers in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19.

Mr. Lakshimapthy said the filing of nominations will begin at 11 a.m. and go on till 3 p.m. on March 27, barring two days (March 23 and 24) in between.

The candidates should file their nominations at the office of the Returning Officer.

Only three vehicles of the candidates will be allowed inside the premises of the Returning Officer and not more than four persons should accompany candidate while filing the nomination.

In addition to this, other relevant documents such as bank account details of the candidates should be attached with the nomination. Only the attached account should be used for transactions pertaining to election expenditures.

A candidate is allowed to spend only ₹95 lakh for the election. Candidates from General Category are mandated to deposit ₹25,000 and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are mandated to deposit ₹12,500. The deposit amount should be paid either during nomination time or before 3 p.m. on March 27.

The scrutiny of nomination will be taken up at 11 a.m. on March 28.

Similarly, Kanniyakumari district Collector P.N. Sridhar has released set of instructions to be followed by the candidates filling their nominations for the Kanniyakumari Lo Sabha constituency and Vilavancode assembly constituency.

General candidates filing nomination for the by-election to Vilavancode assembly constituency should pay ₹10,000 as a deposit amount and those of SC/ST categories ₹5,000.