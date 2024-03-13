GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Filing of application for LLR begins through e-service centres

March 13, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 People wishing to apply for learners’ licence registration (LLR) or learners’ driving licence can apply them through the e-service centres in their neighbourhood in Ramanathapuram district. 

The new procedure by the Department of Transport had come into effect from Wednesday, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran. 

In a statement, the Collector said that hitherto the people were dependent on the driving schools, middlemen and private browsing centres to apply for LLR. This results in people incurring unnecessary expenditures. 

Besides, they need to go to nearby towns to access these services. 

In order to end all these sufferings of the people and to improve it by removing the practical problems, the Government has extended the service for submitting LLR applications through the nearby e-service centres. 

The applicants need to pay an additional ₹ 60 to the e-service centres and the approved LLR can be downloaded. Similarly, efforts were being taken to provide other services of the Transport Department, like getting driving licenses, permits and transfer of vehicle ownership e-service centres, the Collector said.

