‘File status report on Uyyakondan canal’

09 August 2021 21:18 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi Corporation and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to file a status report on Uyyakondan canal to ascertain as to whether effluents were being discharged into it by hospitals.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and M. Duraiswamy directed the officials to file the report and also spell out steps taken to prevent pollution in the canal. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate R. Rajagobal of Tiruchi district.

During the course of the hearing, the authorities told the court that the discharge of effluents from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital into the canal was stopped. Earlier, the court had taken a serious view of the condition of the Uyyakondan canal.

The court had directed the Corporation and the Pollution Control Board authorities to inspect the canal and file a comprehensive report on discharge into the canal, growth of weeds and measures taken to prevent them.