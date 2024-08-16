File status report on plea to rehabilitate manual scavengers: High Court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed Virudhunagar Collector and Madurai Corporation Commissioner to file a status report to a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to the authorities to rehabilitate manual scavengers in the two districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to file a status report to the petition filed by advocate Sahaya Philomin Raj of Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee. The petitioner said that the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, was enacted with the purpose of restoring human dignity and removing the blot and stigma attached to the dehumanising work. It was enacted to prohibit manual scavenging and to rehabilitate the identified manual scavengers and their families.

He said that he and his team members were conducting awareness programmes regularly. He had come across many incidents of manual scavenging. The workers in local bodies were engaged in such work without any safety measure and providing protective gear as per the provisions of the Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is very unfortunate that such a practice was still prevalent despite special legislation prohibiting such practices. As per the Act, the workers must be identified as manual scavengers and given identity cards to that effect which would make them get rehabilitation measures. However, neither the local bodies nor the government agencies had come forward to tell the workers that manual scavenging had been prohibited by law. The workers are unaware of the special legislation and the rehabilitation measures enumerated in the Act, he said.

He said that his team members have already identified 132 manual scavengers in Madurai district and 164 in Virudhunagar district and handed over the applications to the authorities. However, no steps have not been taken to verify and declare them manual scavengers and provide them identity cards.

He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to rehabilitate the manual scavengers, establish a survey committee as per the provisions of the Act, conduct survey and create awareness of the Act. The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.