File status report on petition opposing proposed stone quarry in Melur, says High Court

February 21, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday has directed the district administration to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition that opposed the tender process for the stone quarry operations in Uranganpatti at Melur taluk in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report to the petition filed by P. Ganesh of Melur. The petitioner said that a Murugan temple was located on the hillock, ‘Malaikanthan Murugan Kovil Malai,’ in the village. There were around 2,500 families residing in the village and they were devotees of the temple.

However, instead of protecting the temple and the hillock, the authorities have planned to go ahead with the tender process for stone quarry operations in the area. The people will be affected if the authorities went ahead with the tender process, he said.

A representation was made to the authorities opposing the proposal. However, no action was taken, he said and sought a direction to the authorities not to go ahead with the tender process. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

