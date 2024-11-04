File status report after completion of road repair works along Papanasam to Agasthiyar Falls stretch: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to file a report after completion of road repair works along the Papanasam to Agasthiyar Falls stretch in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by A. M. Sundaravel of Tirunelveli who had sought a direction to the authorities to repair and lay a proper road from Papanasam to Agasthiyar Falls in the district.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice K. R. Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq took cognisance of a status report and a compilation of photographs. The court observed that the condition of the road was pathetic and the photographs indicated a miserable state of affairs. It appeared that the temporary maintenance work that was done had only resulted in waste of public money.

The status report said that a proposal for maintenance of the road was submitted to the Forest Engineering Division, Tiruchi, and it was under consideration. It was also stated that officers from the Forest Engineering Division, Tiruchi, had conducted a preliminary inspection on Agasthiyar Falls road. The court observed that nothing had come out of the preliminary inspection or the temporary maintenance.

The court directed the authorities to file a further status report with accurate photographs. The authorities sought four weeks time to conduct proper road repair works. The court directed the authorities to file a report after completion of the repair works and adjourned hearing in the case till December 10.

