File report setting out time limit for construction of AIIMS in Madurai: HC

Published - August 29, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a report setting out the time limit within which the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai would be completed.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the Centre to a public interest litigation petition filed by R.K. Basker of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. He said the Centre had announced the setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and Thoppur in Madurai district was chosen in 2018. Already several public interest litigation petitions were filed before the High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to expedite the construction work.

Despite court directions to complete the project within the stipulated time, no significant progress had been made to expedite the work. It was the bounden duty of the authorities to establish AIIMS in Madurai. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in June. However, no action had been taken so far, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to expedite the construction work. The court adjourned the hearing till September 24.

