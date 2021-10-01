File report on probe into illegal child adoption case: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to file a status report on the progress made in the investigation into the illegal child adoption case involving the Idhayam Trust in Madurai.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought a report on the stage of the investigation and the role played by Madarsha, the second accused in the case. The court was hearing the bail petition filed by Madarsha, an employee of the Trust. The court had dismissed his earlier bail petition.

During the course of the hearing, the State submitted that the petitioner was involved in the case and had prepared fake documents and certificates. However, the petitioner denied the allegations levelled against him.

Earlier, the court had denied bail to the main accused in the case G.R. Sivakumar, Director of Idhayam Trust. The accused had allegedly sold infants to childless couples. The couples were made to believe that the adoption was done legally.

A woman who was unable to maintain her children had handed them over to the home run by the trust. Under these circumstances, Sivakumar is said to have told the woman that one of her children was affected by COVID-19.

He told her that he would take the infant to the hospital for treatment. Later, he informed her that the child had died and the final rites were performed as per COVID-19 protocol. The woman suspected the activities of Sivakumar and lodged a complaint.

It was brought to light that he had sold the infant to a childless couple. Also, he had sold another infant to another childless couple. He had allegedly told them that the legal formalities would be completed later.

The court has granted bail to the two childless couples and three other accused in the case, that included an employee, a social worker and a vegetable merchant. The court adjourned the hearing in the bail petition filed by Madarsha to October 4.