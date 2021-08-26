‘File report on BB Kulam tank’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to file a report on the extent of BB Kulam tank and encroachment on the tank. The court had directed the removal of encroachments from the tank.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought the report on a batch of petitions filed by some residents. They said the authorities were going ahead with the demolition drive without rehabilitating the residents.

In the status report submitted to the court, the Public Works Department said as per the direction of the court a three-member committee was formed comprising officials of the Water Resources Department, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and the Revenue Department.

The committee compiled a list of 642 persons who had encroached on the land. It was submitted that the committee was under the process of identifying the people who were below the poverty line.

Further, it was submitted that government buildings and an anganwadi centre were removed from he tank. The City Engineer of Madurai Corporation had sought 12 months’ time for removal of the sewage pumping station and compost processing centre.

The removal of the DMK party office building had been challenged before the High Court and the petition is pending. A couple of temples and a mosque were removed. A Tasmac shop was also removed, it was submitted.