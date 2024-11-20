ADVERTISEMENT

File details of encroachers sitting on temple lands in Vennaimalai: HC

Published - November 20, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to file details regarding government officials (both serving and retired), industrialists and influential persons who have encroached on the lands of Balasubramanya Swamy Temple in Vennaimalai in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and B. Pugalendhi directed the Executive Officer of the temple and the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to file the details.

The court observed that 540 acres of land parcels belonging to the temple were encroached upon. It was reported that the encroachers were influential and powerful persons, including serving and retired government officials. The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by A. Radhakrishnan, a devotee of the temple, who had complained that the earlier court order to remove the encroachments from the temple lands had not been complied with.

Threats might have been made to the Executive Officer and the Joint Commissioner by the encroachers. The officials had been prevented from executing the court orders, the court observed.

It was the responsibility of the Karur district administration and the Superintendent of Police to ensure that the HR&CE Department officials were permitted to discharge their functions without any fear, the court said, and directed the SP to provide adequate protection to the authorities.

The court granted the authorities two months’ time to take appropriate action and comply with its earlier order. It posted the matter for hearing to the first week of January 2025.

