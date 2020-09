Madurai

03 September 2020 20:43 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a counter affidavit in the bail petition filed by suspended Inspector S. Sridhar, one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the CBI to file the counter affidavit on September 9.

