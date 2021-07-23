Madurai

‘File complaint against schools collecting more than 75% fee’

Parents who are forced by schools to pay more than 75% of the tuition fee of their children in contrary to the government’s instruction can register their complaint.

In a statement, Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar said managements of schools had been instructed by the Tamil Nadu Government and the Madras High Court to collect only 75% of the tuition fee in two installments – 40% and 35% - during the academic years 2020 – 2021 and 2021 – 2022 in the wake of COVID-19. Hence, the educational institutions should comply with this direction.

If management of any private school was found to be compelling the parents to pay above 75% of the tuition fee, the aggrieved parents may file their complaints through tvlfeescomplaint2020@gmail.com, Mr. Sivakumar said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 6:43:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/file-complaint-against-schools-collecting-more-than-75-fee/article35491988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY