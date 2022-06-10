File complaint against harassment

VIRUDHUNAGAR:

Superintendent of Police M. Manohar has asked people, who face harassment at the hands of usury moneylenders, to lodge complaints with the local police station.

In a statement, he said that people, who borrow money from moneylenders for their personal expenses, are often harassed by the lenders even after repayment of the loan amount. Such harassment often leads to undesirable events. Stating that upon receipt of complaints, the local police would investigate it. If it is found to be true, the police would book the usurious moneylender under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act, 2008, under which the accused could get an imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to ₹30,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement