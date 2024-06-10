ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth round of foot-and-mouth disease vaccination for cattle begins in Virudhunagar district

Published - June 10, 2024 03:10 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Cows, bulls and calves aged above four months will be vaccinated at the camps covering all the villages in the district, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan inaugurated the vaccination drive under National Animal Disease Control Programme in Sivagnapuram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 5th round of vaccination of cows and buffaloes against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which began on Monday, June 10, 2024, will cover 1.79 lakh cattle in Virudhunagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cows, bulls and calves aged above four months will be vaccinated at the camps covering all the villages in the district.

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan inaugurated the vaccination drive under National Animal Disease Control Programme at Sivagnapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said the vaccination drive will be held in the district until July 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The viral disease, causes wounds to the feet and mouth of cattle, leads to cattle developing fever and not consuming fodder. Though the infected animal may not die, its milk production (among milch animals) and productivity (among oxen) would be affected. This could affect the income of cattle farmers, officials said.

The Collector said the disease was contagious, and the infection could spread through the air from one animal to another on a farm.

Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandary, Theophilus Roger, Virudhunagar Divisional Assistant Directors, Venkatesan, Vairasamy, Kaleeswaran were among those who present during the vaccination drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US