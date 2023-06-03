Fifth graduation ceremony held at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute

June 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Serving patients should be your primary goal and guiding force, said V. Pugalagiri, chairman and managing director of Vadamalayan Hospital, at the fifth graduation ceremony conducted at the Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute here on Saturday.

In his address, he said that the clinical exposure obtained during the study was more important than those read on books. Medicines cannot be taught and that they should be learned. Treat every patient as one among your family member and provide utmost care, he added.

Hannah Joseph Hospital Chairman and Managing Director M.J. Arun Kumar, who was the guest of honour, said that every successful graduand should cultivate a patient-centred approach and build a good patient-doctor relationship. He also suggested to them to spend a lot of time listening to the history of the patient.

The top neurologist also said that as a clinician, “You should all learn throughout your life. Always remember that there is no substitute for hard work and sincerity. He urged them to emerge as leaders in their own speciality.”

Velammal Educational Trust Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam congratulated the students who made their parents proud by becoming doctors.

“Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute is built on the ideology of giving greater service to patients at an affordable cost. As a doctor, you should be ready to serve the society 24x7 and make your parents and teachers proud,” he added.

Velammal Medical College and Research Institute Dean T. Thirunavukkarasu welcomed. Medical Superintendent S. C. Ganesh Prabhu proposed a vote of thanks. The declaration of Geneva – oath taken by graduates was read out by Virgin Joena, HoD, General Medicine, Velammal Medical College and Research Institute.

A total of 152 students, who completed their MBBS, received their graduation certificates at the event.

