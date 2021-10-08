Fifth camp for COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday

08 October 2021 21:02 IST

3,64,788 took the jab at four mega campaigns

MADURAI

A total of 3,64,788 people had taken the vaccination shots through the four mega campaigns conducted in Madurai, said Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that for the fifth mega camp to be held on October 10, they have targeted to give the vaccine shots to about 1.50 lakh people through 900 sites under Madurai Corporation limits and in the peripheries, which would include both the first and second doses.

He said that 14.55 lakh people had so far taken the first dose, which was 60 %, while 3.68 people had taken the second dose (15 %). A study by the Health Department officials showed that 63 % of eligible people above 18 years from the rural areas had taken the shots (first and second dose) while it was 55.74 % in urban areas.

In yet another study, he said that 1.34 lakh people, who had taken their first dose of vaccines, were due for the second shots as the mandatory 84 days had been completed. The officials had either sent SMS or contacted the beneficiaries on their registered mobile numbers. “We hope to cover them all in this fifth camp...” he added.

When asked about the vaccination for the differently-abled persons, he said that out of 17,803 people in the district, 10,198 had taken the first dose. “We will rope in as many people in the camp this time,” he said.

Homeless people and those who were identified living on the platforms/pavement areas would be covered now. Eligible people, who were residing in PG accommodation or in lodges have been contacted and told to make use of the campaign.

Apart from the designated vaccination centres, including the Government Rajaji Hospital, wherein the vaccination shots were administered round the clock, the four mega camps conducted by the government since September 12 had benefited 3.64 lakh people.

Responding to a query on the number of positive cases, he said that on an average, the district reported 20-30 cases daily now. In August, the active cases stood at 24, while it had touched 300 now. Only four patients in the GRH required ICCU support in the isolation ward and patients who had taken first or both doses of vaccine, but tested positive were admitted and discharged. There was no casualty of patients, who had taken the vaccine shots so far, he clarified.

More people opted for Covishield and the district had 1.40 lakh vials of Covishield and 10,000 vials of Covaxin.

On the security arrangements for the casual election to the rural local body polling scheduled for Saturday, he said that all the protocols have been followed strictly.

“There need not be any apprehension for the voters. Out of the 97 wards in Tirumangalam panchayat, 11 among them would have micro-observers and would be videographed, he added.