Fifth Book Fair opens in Thoothukudi

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday said the fifth book fair in Thoothukudi had plenty of books on history and the younger generation would benefit through them and understand the significant contribution made by stalwarts in many spheres.

He was speaking at the launch of the 11-day book fair organised by the district administration and BAPASI.

The younger generation had the opportunity to learn and understand the nuances of the culture and tradition of the State and the district. Thoothukudi had many firsts, including the first printing unit that was established in Punnakaayal. Besides the freedom movement, for which Thoothukudi had contributed its might, the district was unique in many aspects, the Minister said..

Adichanallur in the district was the first site to be excavated in the country by the Archaeology Department. Hence, people must make it a habit to read different types of books that would be useful to them. Every year book fairs were being held in all districts as per the Chief Minister’s directive.

According to him, about 50 lakh footfalls had been registered in the book fairs and around ₹65-crore worth books sold every year.

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi said the late Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, was a voracious reader. On many occasions, reading books helped him to connect with the people and get in touch or understand their problems.

The Tamil Nadu government had been instrumental in opening book fairs in every district. Hence, the student community must utilise them and reap benefit.

State Minister Geetha Jeevan said the practice of reading books had dipped among the youngsters and, hence, the government decided to have book fairs across all districts.

Mayor N.P. Jegan, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan, BAPASI secretary Murugan and MLAs participated. Collector K. Elambahavath presided.

The organisers said the book fair on Ettayapuram Road had 100 stalls set up by leading publications and books of well-known authors were on display. The government had also put up 13 stalls to create awareness on use of plastics, mong other issues, officials said.

Apart from special events such as patti mandram, the organisers had planned events to demonstrate the art and traditions of the people. A food court with participation from key players across southern districts would be present.