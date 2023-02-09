Fifth book fair off to a good start in Ramanathapuram

February 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered the conduct of book fairs in all districts to inculcate reading habit that could help young people throughout their life, said Minister for Backward Classes Raja Kannappan on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Fifth Ramanathapuram Book Fair through video conference, the Minister said a total of 114 stalls had been put up in the book fair, in which over two lakh books authored by several writers were stacked for sale.

Besides, separate stalls had been set up to explain to the people various welfare measures being undertaken by the State government, he said.

The book fair also has on display herbal plants, paintings and drawings. The officials have also organised workshops for students which will benefit them in a big way.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese, who presided over the function, said piggy banks had been distributed to the students so that they could save money and use them for buying books of their choice.

A mobile library would go around Ramanathapuram town for one month to benefit the students and members of the public, he said.

The Collector also gave ₹2,000 and a certificate to Menaka, who won the best book lover contest held in connection with the book fair.

District Revenue Officer A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, Additional Collector (Development) K.J. Praveen Kumar, Paramakudi Sub-Collector Aftab Rasool, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairman R.K. Karmegam and president of Kalai Ilakkiya Arvalar Sangam A. Chinnadurai Abdullah were among those who were present.