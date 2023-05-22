HamberMenu
Fifth anniversary of anti-Sterlite protest firing observed in Thoothukudi

May 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the anti-Sterlite movement pay homage to the portraits of victims in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Members of the anti-Sterlite movement pay homage to the portraits of victims in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The fifth anniversary of police firing on rallyists opposing the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi was observed in the district on Monday. Thirteen protesters were killed in the firing.

Members of anti-Sterlite movements placed wreaths at the tombs of those who died in the police firing on May 22, 2018, when violence broke out during an anti-Sterlite procession demanding the permanent closure of the copper manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Thoothukudi.

They also offered floral tributes to the portraits of the victims kept at public places in South Veeerapandiapuram, Madaththur, Silverpuram, Fatima Nagar, St. Thomas Church Street, Poobalarayarpuram and Lions Town.

At a function organised in a private marriage hall, anti-Sterlite movement members participated in large numbers.

K. Kanimozhi, MP, along with party cadre, pays homage to the portrait of the victims in Thoothukudi on Monday.

K. Kanimozhi, MP, along with party cadre, pays homage to the portrait of the victims in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi paid floral tribute to the victims at a simple event organised in the DMK party office in Thoothukudi. Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, MLAs G.V. Markandeyan of Vilaathikulam and M.C. Shanmugaiah of Ottapidaaram and party office-bearers participated.

 The CPI(M) and MDMK also organised similar events in their party offices.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Sterlite Copper plant also organised events to pay their respects to the victims this year. They showered flower petals on the portraits of the victims at Lourdhammalpuram and Karikkalam and lit candles.

 Police personnel were deployed across Thoothukudi in view of the anniversary.

