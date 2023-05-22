Fifth anniversary of Anti-sterlite Movement day, Thoothukudi under security blanket

May 22, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Pearl City (Thoothukudi) has come under a thick security blanket since Sunday in view of the fifth anniversary of the Anti-Sterlite Movement where the police opened fire claiming 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

After a post went viral on social media that volunteers would gather at the Muthu Nagar beach with candles in memory of those who died in the firing, the police announced that stern action would be taken against people who indulged in spreading rumours.

As summer holidays are on, the beach and parks in the city, which are usually packed, wore a deserted look after the police deployed additional strength and took them over as a precautionary measure. The park in the beach side was closed on Sunday evening.

Clarifying that the public can observe the anniversary in a peaceful note by seeking permission, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan told media persons on Sunday that they have not arrested or detained any person in this connection. The police would give bandobust to those who sought permission as per the laws.. At the same time, people who create confusion and mislead the gullible public would not be spared, he warned.

A total of 22,00 police personnel including 1,200 men in khaki from other districts and officers have been deployed on bandobust duty at vantage locations including Muthiahpuram, Fathima Nagar, Madathur and among others since Sunday.