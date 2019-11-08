Fiery speeches were made from here

In Ariyapadaatha Madurai, its author N. Pandurangan states that Jhansi Rani Park was a green hub with a large number of trees. The park which was fenced, had more than five Jamun trees which gave fruits throughout the year. There were neem trees and cement benches too. People took a nap on the grass under the tree and wait for the ticket counter of New Cinema to open. Neighing of horses from the stable behind the park and political sloganeering have gone, states the book.

Also Read Jhansi Rani Park gives way to plaza

Su. Venkatesan, MP and the winner of Sahitya Akademi award, says after Independence, it was renamed Jhansi Rani Park. A statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was installed inside the park on December 7, 1976. Since then, the street which was earlier called Dindigul Road was renamed Netaji Road.

It was an important political spot as meetings used to take place at Jhansi Rani Poonga Thidal, says B. Thirumalai, author of Madurai Arasiyal. “It was here in 1980 that the youth wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was launched by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi,” he says. The ‘first flag’ of former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran’s would-be party, after he was expelled from DMK, was hoisted by his followers at Jhansi Rani Park, he says.

Earlier, the park extended upto South Aavani Moola Street, says L.M. Krishnan, a vendor .

Over the years, many commercial establishments have mushroomed at the park and in 1990 an overhead tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was constructed by the TWAD board. The portion of the park, where the plaza is coming up, is used as a parking lot from 2000, says Mr. Krishnan.