Fiery speech in Madurai was D. Pandian’s last one

He was brought to the dais on a wheelchair. But, the visibly fragile-looking, D. Pandian, had lost not even an iota of his typical touch of extempore speech. That speech has now become the veteran Communist leader’s last public address, given at a well-attended ‘Political Awakening’ conference organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Madurai on February 18.

The veteran Communist leader died on Friday morning.

“Only the bones in my legs and hip are not cooperating. But my brain in very much intact,” he had said while starting his speech amidst a huge round of applause. Even in such a ill health, Mr. Pandian was able to recall the Keeladi archaeological excavations and several ancient Tamil literary works associated with Madurai, on the occasion.

He was highly critical of the AIADMK Government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). No one who wants to make Tamil soil a slave for someone can set foot on the land, he had said. “We will prevent them. Nothing will change on its own. We have to bring about the change,” he told the cadres.

The Communists, even without being in power in the State, had managed to get lot of benefit for farmers,” he said. No force can subdue the Red Army, the proud Communist leader said.

The veteran leader had not only said, “I will wake up this country with my words, till I breathe my last,” but also lived up to those words.