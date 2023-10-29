Fierce fight at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest

October 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

MADURAI

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Madurai on Sunday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

Syed Ali Fathima emerged winner of this round, wowing the judges with coconut rice, chicken 65, chicken gravy, and six other dishes

Raja Preetha, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing fish fry, fish gravy, chicken omlette, chicken gravy, and 17 other dishes

Aruna came 2nd runner-upm brinbging Puliyotharai uppukari, mullumurungai vadai, aappam, karuvadu, chickan kuzhambhu, etc.

Celebrity chef Damu, alongside distinguished individuals such as Maheshwari of Gold Winner; Anandhan of RKG Ghee, Gandhi from Butterfly, Saranya from Elite Foods, Ashiq Ali of Thillai’s Masala and Kennedy of Hotel JC Residency were present

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Mr Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize is Rs1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the Vermicelli partner, Parry’s as Sugar partner, Coir-On as Comfort Partner, Gsquare as Realty Partner, and SRM IHM as Hotel Management Partner. The banking partner is DBS Bank, Masala partner is Thillai’s, venue partner is JC Residency, knowledge partner is Chef Damu.

