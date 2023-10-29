ADVERTISEMENT

Fierce fight at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest

October 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest with judge Chef Damu in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MADURAI

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Madurai on Sunday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Syed Ali Fathima emerged winner of this round, wowing the judges with coconut rice, chicken 65, chicken gravy, and six other dishes

Raja Preetha, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing fish fry, fish gravy, chicken omlette, chicken gravy, and 17 other dishes

Aruna came 2nd runner-upm brinbging Puliyotharai uppukari, mullumurungai vadai, aappam, karuvadu, chickan kuzhambhu, etc.

Celebrity chef Damu, alongside distinguished individuals such as Maheshwari of Gold Winner; Anandhan of RKG Ghee, Gandhi from Butterfly, Saranya from Elite Foods, Ashiq Ali of Thillai’s Masala and Kennedy of Hotel JC Residency were present

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Mr Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize is Rs1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 40,000, respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad, and Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the Vermicelli partner, Parry’s as Sugar partner, Coir-On as Comfort Partner, Gsquare as Realty Partner, and SRM IHM as Hotel Management Partner. The banking partner is DBS Bank, Masala partner is Thillai’s, venue partner is JC Residency, knowledge partner is Chef Damu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US