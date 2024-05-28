Field survey on biodiversity status begins in Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve

The Srivilliputtur division of Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) has begun an eight-day field survey to analyse the biodiversity status of the forest area.

The biannual survey that began on Monday is being conducted under the Phase IV of field survey protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority.

According to SMTR Deputy Director P. Devaraj, frontline staff members of the Department of Forest will collect data on biodiversity status under three categories - Carnivores, Herbivores and Plants.

Details of the survey would be uploaded on a dedicated app. The forest area in Srivilliputtur is home to tigers, leopards, bears, gaurs, elephants, deer, wild boars, giant grizzled squirrel among other animals.

It is rich in flora also. The survey process began with an orientation programme to the forest officials from 40 beats on Monday. The field survey began in Pilavakkal Periyar dam, Sathuragiri hills, Kovilar dam, and the forest areas adjoining Watrap, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam towns.

