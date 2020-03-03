Fibreglass boat with 1 tonne beedi leaves seized

Even as smuggling of beedi leaves to Sri Lanka via sea is increasing, the police have seized 1 tonne beedi leaves, worth about ₹7 lakh, while it was about to be smuggled in a boat on Monday night.

Police sources said the Thaalamuthu Nagar police, led by Inspector Thangakrishnan had intensified patrolling along the coast between Thaalamuthu Nagar and Vellaipatti following tip-off about smuggling of beedi leaves. When the patrol team reached the outskirts of Vellaipatti, the police saw two persons loading beedi leaf bundles from a mini van into a fibreglass boat.

As the police vehicle approached the spot, the unidentified persons escaped. When the police checked the boat, they seized 30 beedi leaf bundles, the fibreglass boat and the mini van.

Thaalamuthu Nagar police are investigating about the owner of the fibreglass boat and the smugglers involved.