Fibre tracking navigation system enabled with AI improves precision during complex brain tumour removal surgeries, says doctors

Introducing the fibre tracking navigation 3.0 version was of great help in identifying fibre tracts while performing complex brain tumour removal surgeries, said doctors of Hannan Joseph Hospital.

Doctors, while speaking about the success of the software version enabled with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a press meet here on Tuesday, said the previous technologies were not precise and accurate as compared to the latest development.

M.J. Arunkumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Hannah Joseph Hospital, elaborated that the technology which was developed by a German company named Brainlab would work on the real-time navigation using fibre tracking technology which would use the Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) images from the patient’s MRI.

“During brain tumour resection surgeries, the imaging tools are essential for operative planning, particularly for maximizing tumour resection, and at the same time of preserving the brain function,” he added.

With the previous software versions or with other techniques, the lack of precision would be a problem for the surgeons to actively remove the tumour from the brain without hesitation as even a minimal disturbance to the fibre tracts could cause huge damage to the patient, said Dr. Arunkumar.

“But as this helps in identifying the fibres lying inside the tumours, it enables doctors to avoid such crucial portions of the tumour which can also be removed later in the procedure through radiation,” he added.

About three patients have successfully undergone removal of brain tumours namely glioma (glioblastoma) in the last one month using the new software version, he noted.

Speaking about the cost incurred with the precision software, he said it would be affordable as it only makes the job of the surgeon easier by providing an easier way to them while operating.

Vibha Singh of Brainlab said the new software was yet to be introduced in other hospitals. Once it reaches all places, the precision will no longer be an issue in complex surgeries.