Fiat to traders

Madurai

15 October 2020 21:19 IST

Agriculture department officials have warned traders not to sell fertilizers at a price higher than the price fixed by the government.

A press release said there was adequate stock of fertilizers at private outlets and primary agricultural cooperative societies. A total of 2,944 tonnes of urea, 980 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 1,990 tonnes of potash and 5,448 of complex fertilizers were available. The fertilizers have to be sold to farmers only after registering with Point of Sale devices. The prices of fertilizers have to be displayed at every store, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising