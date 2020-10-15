Madurai

Fiat to traders

Agriculture department officials have warned traders not to sell fertilizers at a price higher than the price fixed by the government.

A press release said there was adequate stock of fertilizers at private outlets and primary agricultural cooperative societies. A total of 2,944 tonnes of urea, 980 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 1,990 tonnes of potash and 5,448 of complex fertilizers were available. The fertilizers have to be sold to farmers only after registering with Point of Sale devices. The prices of fertilizers have to be displayed at every store, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 9:19:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/fiat-to-traders/article32864795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY