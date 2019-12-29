Madurai

Fiat to retired TNSTC employees

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai, has asked pension beneficiaries to appear in person before the District Offices in Madurai, Dindigul and Virudhunagar between January 2 and February 30, 2020, to submit details of their current status for verification.

The beneficiaries, including those who had retired, availed voluntary retirement through the VRS scheme, relieved on medical grounds and legal heirs of TNSTC employees, have to appear and sign a register.

