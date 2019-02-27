Fiat to fishermen

NAGERCOIL

The Coastal Security Group has urged the fishermen from abstaining from fishing operations on Thursday and Friday (February 28 and March 1) in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanniyakumari on Friday.

In an advisory issued to the parish priests of Kanniyakumari, Arockiyapuram, Chinna Muttom, Vaavuthurai, Siluvai Nagar, Kovalam, Keezha Manakkudi, Mela Manakkudi and Pallam and the officials of Department of Fisheries, the Coastal Security Group has said the parish priests and the fisheries department officials should instruct the fishermen of the district not to venture into the sea for fishing for these two days in view of the visit of the Prime Minister to Kanniyakumari on March 1 as it will help the security agencies monitor the movements of suspicious boats in the areas close to Kanniyakumari shores.

Moreover, the fishermen involved in deep sea fishing should also be instructed to return to the shores immediately, the advisory said.