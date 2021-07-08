Fiat to farmers

Collector K. Senthil Raj has cautioned the farmers against soliciting the services of persons trained in just artificial insemination for giving treatment to domestic animals.

In a statement, he said qualified veterinarians who have registered their names and degrees with Veterinary Council of India alone can treat cattle while others are barred from giving any treatment. Moreover, the owners of the animals cannot get insurance benefits in case of any death of animals due to wrong treatment given by unqualified persons.

Complaints have been received from farmers on incompetent persons giving treatment to animals. Some persons trained in artificial insemination were treating the animals for diseases which would pose serious threat to domestic birds and the animals.

Farmers who come to know about unqualified persons giving treatment for animals should alert the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in New Colony, Thoothukudi, or the nearest police station for taking appropriate action, he said.