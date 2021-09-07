Fiat on installation of Vinayaka idols

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan hands over a recovered mobile phone to owner in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

07 September 2021 19:50 IST

TIRUNELVELI

While installation of one-and-a-half-feet-tall Vinayaka idols in houses will be allowed, anyone installing the idols over this stipulated size in public places during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations will be booked as instructed by the government, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday after handing over 51 recovered mobile phones, worth ₹ 7.67 lakh, to the owners here on Tuesday, he said the individuals could install one-and-a-half-feet-tall Vinayaka idols in their houses and immerse them individually without taking out any procession which had been banned during this pandemic. Those who would attempt to install idols above this size and take it in procession for immersion would be booked.

He also informed that 700 policemen would be deployed across the district as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi security arrangements.

The SP said 133 persons been detained under the Goondas Act in the past 8 months since January to check the anti-social activities and crimes while 397 others were booked in various criminal cases. After arresting 112 of them to be remanded in judicial custody, others were being monitored on being released on bail. A total of 285 anti-social elements, who were booked as precautionary measures based on their criminal antecedents, were being monitored.

On the seizure of ganja through special drives, the SP said the Tirunelveli district police had registered 86 cases pertaining to smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products and arrested 111 persons from whom 29,645 kg ganja had been seized. Similarly, 6,107 kg banned tobacco products had been confiscated in 528 cases and 541 arrested by five special teams in the past two years.

He said the Tirunelveli district police had so far recovered 315 mobile phones worth ₹ 39.74 lakh, which were either lost accidentally or stolen. He appealed to the public not to share any information to the strangers who would contact them to get the ‘one-time password’.

Moreover, the public should be extremely cautious during online shopping and should not use untrustworthy online platforms for any online shopping.

“The public, especially the younger generation, should use social media platforms with extreme caution and without sharing their personal photos and videos with anyone. Making video calls on request from anyone, particularly strangers, should be strictly avoided. If you lose money through online fraud upon promise of winning money through online lottery, the victims should call immediately the toll-free number 155260 to register complaints. The victims can also use cybercrime.gov.in for registering complaints,” said Mr. Manivannan, who also handed over to the owners tree saplings along with the recovered mobile phones.

Of the 1,842 police personnel in the district, 1,710 had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 1,171 of them had taken the second jab, the SP said.