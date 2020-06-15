Fewer vehicles ply on new flyover at Kalavasal: residents

Two traffic police personnel have to be posted at Kalavasal in Madurai as the rotary is not big enough to keep traffic from different directions at a safer distance.

For long, the need for a flyover at Kalavasal junction was felt. However, when it took shape, a section of residents suggested that a bridge connecting Arasaradi-Theni highway will be the best solution to decongest vehicular traffic on the junction.

However, the State Highways had a different idea. As a result, a four-laned flyover has come up on the other road – Dindigul By-pass road – at the junction.

A week after it was officially commissioned on June 8, the fewer vehicles plying on the flyover seem to prove the residents’ suggestion right.

“The Government has spent ₹ 54 crore for the flyover. However, its returns are not commensurating,” said S. Sridhar Nedunchezhian (34) of Chockalingapuram.

Very few vehicles are using the flyover. The highways officials had earlier said that the flyover along with road improvement work on the junction would do away with traffic signal.

But, still two traffic police have to be posted here as the rotary is not big enough to keep traffic from different directions at a safer distance.

The City Traffic Police have planned to put fresh traffic signals on the junction where right turn is allowed on all four roads.

“The flyover has not served its purpose as most of the vehicles on By-pass road do use only the road and not the bridge to cross the junction,” complains a traffic activist, O.B. Balaji.

Though the bridge was commissioned with lot of delay, the street lights over the flyover are yet to be erected. “Traffic on the flyover is being blocked in the nights to help erection of street light poles,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Meanwhile, the highways officials have blocked two openings in the median of By-pass Road on either sides of the flyover as part of access control measure. Similarly, even pedestrian movement is restricted under the bridge only through two spans.

While only the road on Arasaradi side is narrower, all other three roads are broader. “This is helping to reduce congestion on the junction,” said a traffic police personnel.

If parking of vehicles and halting of buses and autos are strictly prohibited within reasonable distance on all four roads around the junction, traffic congestion could be further prevented.