Fewer vehicles ply in Madurai

24 June 2020 21:18 IST

Madurai

Madurai city witnessed a very few vehicles plying on arterial roads after the complete lockdown came into force on Wednesday.

Though the movement of two-wheelers and cars was high on early part of the day, even afternoon, many of the arterial roads wore a deserted look.

Police men were posted in all the makeshift markets to regulate the crowd by ensuring social distancing. The presence of police also saw a sudden increase in the number of people – both vegetable traders and customers – wearing masks.

The city police had sealed borders and no vehicle without e-pass was allowed inside the city or to leave the city.

Police officials and men were deployed all around the city on the boundaries of each police stations.

Police men were seen stopping people, especially youths, riding on bikes in a suspicious manner.

The restricted movement after allowing only four bridges across the Vaigai river discouraged unnecessary movement of people.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police said that the complete lockdown was useful in preventing crowding.

Closure of shops and commercial establishments ensured people remaining indoors.

The absence of bus services and autorickshaws also helped in lesser movement of people, he added.