Fewer buses, passengers seen in Tirunelveli new bus stand

January 08, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Vaenthankulam bus stand at Palayamkottai here presented almost a deserted look with fewer passengers and fewer buses seen during the usually peak hour on Monday late evening.

Fearing non-availability of bus services at their destinations across the State, most of the passengers did not go ahead with their travel plan thus leaving a handful number of passengers even in the fewer number of buses that left for Chennai. Only 10 to 15 passengers can be seen in buses to Chennai as the commuters are not sure of reaching their destination, especially after reaching the recently-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Similarly, the number of TNSTC mofussil buses being operated to nearby towns also dwindled.

More than 25% of the transport workers affiliated to all trade unions except DMK-backed Labour Progressive Front did not report for duty even on Monday evening though the strike was to begin on Tuesday, a crew member here said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the CITU functionary in Virudhunagar district, M. Vellaidurai said assured that all the buses that leave the bus stands on Monday night would be stopped only at the scheduled destinations and not in-between. “We do not want to cause any inconvenience to the passengers,” he said.

The protesting labour unions would not turn up for duty on Tuesday morning. The indefinite strike would continue till the long-pending demands of increased dearness allowance, which has remained frozen for eight years, for pensioners from the transport corporations, commencement of wage revision talks and filling up of vacancies are met.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.