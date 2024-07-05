GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Few seats available in government colleges in Virudhunagar district

Student’s can apply through online till Friday

Published - July 05, 2024 08:19 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

With few seats in Government Arts and Science Colleges lying vacant, students who had not applied for admission in colleges can do it through Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges Admission website till Friday.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that students who join government colleges would get ₹1,000 monthly educational assistance through Puthumai Penn (for girls) scheme and Tamil Puthalvan (for boys) scheme.

He said that 21 seats in B.A. Tamil Literature were lying vacant in Government Arts and Science College in Sattur. Other seats available are: 43 in B.A. English Literature, 55 seats in B.Sc. Mathematics, and 17 seats in B.Com.

The number of seats available in Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchuli is: B.A. Tamil (4); B.A. English (44); B.Com. (26); B.Sc. Chemistry (21); and B.Sc. Computer Science (14).

Government Arts and Science College Aruppukottai: B.A. Tamil (30); B.A. English (48); B.Sc. Mathematics (48); and B.Com. (15).

Government Arts and Science College, Srivilliputtur: B.A. English (14) and B.Sc. Mathematics (45).

Government Arts and Science College, Sivakasi: B.A. Tamil (2); B.A. English (4); B.Sc. Mathematics (19); B.Com. (1); B.Sc. Computer Science (2); B.Sc. Botany (8); B.Sc. Zoology and Chemistry (2 each); B.Sc. Physics (6); BBA (4); B.A. History (12); and B.A. Economics (5).

The Collector said that a total of 17,448 students of Government and Government-aided schools in Virudhunagar district had passed out of Plus Two examination in 2023-24. Out of them 98.6% or 17,198 students (including those who have applied for counselling) were going for higher education.

The district administration was making all efforts to find college seat for the remaining 308 students.

Those students of the current batch and previous batch who had not joined colleges can make use of this opportunity and apply through https://www.tngasa.in/ seeking admission in the Government arts and science colleges.

Students who wish to apply for these seats can make use of the Higher Secondary Admission counselling centre functioning at the Collectorate.

A special grievances redressal meeting for those students who had not joined colleges would be held at the collectorate on Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the statement said.

