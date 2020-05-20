Madurai

‘Few or no COVID-19 cases recorded in clusters’

A cluster is determined if an area has five or more cases

Areas which were previously identified as clusters in Madurai district now had a few or no active cases, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

The four clusters in Madurai district were Sellur and Vandiyur in the district’s urban limit and Elumalai and Melur in the rural limit. According to a government order issued on May 4, a cluster is determined if an area has five or more cases.

The Collector said that Melur municipality, which was recognised as a cluster, now did not have any active cases.

The ‘index case' or the first identified person of a group of people testing positive for COVID-19 had been discharged, the Collector said. He added that all contacts of this case had also been discharged. “The only positive cases from Melur are from the rural areas,” he said.

The Collector added that there were two ‘imported cases’ in Elumalai. They returned from Mumbai.

Deputy Director, Health Services, Priya Raj, said that last month, there had been an extensive surveillance in areas marked as clusters. Over time, the cases had predominantly been sporadic, she said, adding though there were many cases identified in Melamadai area around two months ago, there had been a steep fall in the number of cases here too.

She said that a mass discharge of 19 patients from Government Rajaji Hospital took place on May 16, when most active cases from Sellur too were discharged, she said.

An official from the Corporation said there were three positive cases from Sellur area at the moment but they were not part of the area which was initially designated as a cluster. The area was monitored by health officials, disinfectants was sprayed thrice a day and vitamin and zinc tablets were distributed. Dr. Priya Raj said they would continue to take maximum number of samples from the district until there were no cases.

