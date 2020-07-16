Fever clinics help in identifying cases

Fever camps held in the city from June 26 to July 13 detected 1,636 COVID-19 positive cases through swab samples lifted from 10,197 persons and they had influenza-like-illness (ILI), reveals data obtained from the Madurai Corporation. The positivity rate stands at 16.04%.

Since the announcement of intensified lockdown in Madurai from June 24, the corporation used fever camps as a key strategy to detect symptomatic persons and isolate them. It increased the number of fever camps since July 8 and 155 camps were held across the city during the period. Subsequently, the number of people, who were screened in fever camps, also went up, with around 1.28 lakh people screened during this period.

Only 9.54% of the people were identified with ILI symptoms out of those who were screened at fever camps.

Details of ward-level identification of ILI cases within the Madurai Corporation from July 6 to July 13 show that out of 9,376 ILI cases identified during this period, the contribution of fever camps was the highest with around 78.74%. The rest were from private hospitals and Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). The highest number of ILI cases identified was 314 at Solaialagupuram (ward 88).

Though fever clinics played a major role in identifying ILI cases in the city, wards like BB Kulam, Ponnagaram, Ellis Nagar, K.K Nagar, Chinna Anuppanadi, Avaniapuram, Palanganatham, Sundararajapuram and Jaihindpuram had the highest number of ILI cases identified through private hospitals. In Ponnagaram and Palanganatham, the number of cases identified in private hospitals was more than those identified through fever clinics and GRH.

“In many wards which had more ILI cases identified in private hospitals, the residents are from economically privileged families, who do not reveal their symptoms to field workers from fever clinics. Their fear that screening and treatment is improper at UPHCs is unwarranted,” said City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan.

The data reveals that swab samples lifted through fever clinics had drastically increased and as high as 1,844 swab samples were lifted on a single day during this period. “Our strategy in containing the spread of COVID-19 is to increase testing and strict containment of those who had tested positive for COVID-19. We ensured that almost all those with ILI symptoms and their contacts are tested for COVID-19,”said the CHO.

Swab samples are being lifted at all 31 Urban Primary Health Centres, four ESI dispensaries and 26 mobile vehicles, where fever clinics are conducted. “In addition, we have equipped eight light commercial vehicles with lab technicians and kits to collect swabs from the doorstep of residents,” he added.