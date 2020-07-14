‘Fever camps help in identifying cases’

Madurai

Out of the 3,224 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Madurai Corporation from June 30 to July 13, around 55.92% of the cases were those who had influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), according to a data released by the district administration.

Seventy per cent of these ILI or SARI cases had been identified at fever camps, Urban Primary Health Centres and Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH)while others were detected at private hospitals.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that fever camps had played an important role in identifying ILI and SARI cases in the city. “We have been able to screen one lakh residents of the city at fever camps. The fever camps help to identify symptomatic cases and test them early. We are containing these areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

While fever camps were held since the beginning of the intensified lockdown period, the numbers were increased from July 7. Currently, around 140 fever camps are held in the city everyday. “The mobile fever clinics are strategically placed at areas where a cluster of COVID-19 cases are reported,” said City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan.

Apart from the screening, swab collection has been ramped at fever clinics, he said. Swab collection is done at all 31 Urban Primary Health Centres. “Recently, we have deployed lab technicians at all six ESI dispensaries, where fever camps are held, so that swab collection can be done. We have collected as many as 2,600 swabs through fever clinics,” he added.

The Collector said that even if lockdown norms are relaxed, fever clinics would continue to detect symptomatic persons.