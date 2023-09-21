Fever ward with 120 beds created in Tirunelveli Government Hospital

September 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Anticipating heavy influx of fever cases during upcoming northeast monsoon, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) has created a fever ward with 120 beds to treat patients suffering from viral fever, dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, TVMCH Dean Revathi Balan said the hospital was fully geared up to receive fever patients by creating a fever ward with 120 beds. Beds had been allotted for men, women, pregnant women, children and fever patients requiring intensive care.

The ward would be manned round-the-clock by specialists, well-trained nurses and paramedical staff. The hospital had been supplied with drugs in sufficient quantity to deal with any situation during the monsoon, particularly to treat fever cases.

“Since fever patients would require clinical analysis of samples taken from them, the hospital laboratory has stocked sufficient quantity of reagents and, hence, is fully prepared. Moreover, blood and blood components have also been stocked adequately,” Dr. Revathi said.

The Dean appealed to the public to avoid self-medication for ailments without prescription given by qualified physician. “It will be a goosy and life-threatening act,” she warned.

To ensure cleanliness on TVMCH premises, sanitary workers in sufficient numbers had been deployed to carryout cleaning operations twice a day. Two dengue patients, who were recently admitted to TVMCH, had been discharged as both the minors had fully recovered from the vector-borne disease.

Dr. Revathi denied rumours about lack of security on TVMCH premises. “We have fitted 320 CCTV cameras in and around our premises to ensure the safety of patients, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and everyone entering our campus,” she said.

