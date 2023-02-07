Action plan ready to combat viral fever outbreak in Tirunelveli

February 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In the wake of an increase in number of viral fever cases reported in hospitals, believed to be caused by unseasonal rain, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and discuss counter measures to be taken by health and sanitation departments.

The unseasonal rains in January-end and first week of February did bring cheers to paddy farmers, but there is an outbreak of viral fever cases, including dengue, in several parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said sanitary teams of Tirunelveli Corporation should identify mosquito breeding points along all the streets, market places, in houses and other areas and take appropriate measures to destroy mosquito larvae. Since stagnant water and roots of trees standing inside water were the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes, they should be checked.

As fever cases were on the rise in wards 15 to 20, fumigation should be carried out in these areas in a sustained manner and ‘nilavembu’ concoction given to the residents regularly to increase their immunity. Fumigation must be carried out also in areas around Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, KTC Nagar and Manakaavalanpillai Nagar areas at least for three hours for better results.

Each field staff should visit at least 50 houses a day to check mosquito breeding points and submit a comprehensive report to their Sanitary Inspector who in turn should submit it to the Commissioner every day. Moreover, the sanitary Inspectors should also get reports from hospitals under their jurisdiction with details of fever cases. These reports should be shared with the Medical Officers of the Urban Primary Health Centre concerned. The compiled fever case details should be subsequently submitted to the Corporation Commissioner.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy instructed the officials involved in distribution of drinking water to the residents to ensure proper chlorination of the water before distribution. “To improve immunity, ‘nilavembu’ and ‘kabasuram’ concoctions should be given on behalf of the Corporation to people coming to government offices, railway stations, bus stands and other public places. We should ensure a dengue-free Tirunelveli through sustained measures,” he said.

City Health Officer Saroja and senior corporation officials participated in the meeting.