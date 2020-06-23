Fever, contact tracing and disinfection teams formed

Madurai

In the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the city, Madurai Corporation has formed special fever teams, contact tracing teams and disinfection teams to intensify COVID-19 surveillance and screening within the city.

Fever teams, comprising 1,400 field workers, have been formed to undertake door-to-door surveillance to identify fever cases within the 100 wards of the Corporation. The workers will cover around four lakh households in the city.

Each worker has been allotted 300 houses, such that a worker will do medical screening at 100 houses each day.

“Once a worker covers 300 houses in three days, they will again start medical screening from the first house to start the next cycle. This will ensure strict surveillance and help to detect fever cases early on,” said a Corporation official.

A press release from the Commissioner S. Visakan said that residents must cooperate with the fever teams and inform the teams if they know anyone suffering from fever. They can also inform the civic body by contacting 8428425000.

Contact tracing teams led by four Assistant Revenue Officers have been formed to trace and screen the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. The teams will work with Urban Primary Health Centres to collect information of persons infected with COVID-19 and trace their contacts, including those at workplaces of positive patients.

Disinfection teams led by Sanitary officers and comprising 150 workers have been formed to disinfect the residences of COVID-19 positive patients twice everyday. The teams will also disinfect public spots where COVID-19 cases are reported.