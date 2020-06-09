Fever clinics set up at 155 locations across Madurai

09 June 2020 19:06 IST

To deal with rising COVID-19 positive cases

Madurai

A total of 155 makeshift fever clinics have been set up across the 100 wards of the city, in view of the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that these camps are important to identify fever cases early on. “There was one incident where a person, who had fever, visited two private hospitals and then finally visited the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and tested positive for COVID-19. The fever camps help to avoid such incidents,” he said.

Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinoth Raja said that a total of 530 field workers, 155 nurses and 31 doctors had been deployed for the fever clinics. The field-level workers will undertake a door-to-door survey to check for any suspects. Those with symptoms of cold, cough or fever will be treated and monitored. If the symptoms persist, their swab samples will be sent to GRH.

Mr. Vinoth Raja said that in one week’s time all the residents within the city will be screened. He said that Madurai Corporation is also distributing vitamin C, zinc tablets and kabasura kudineer powder to the residents.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Priya Raj said that the fever camps were set up in the city to closely monitor the residents as more number of people were entering the city from other districts, especially Chennai.

“Also, compared to rural areas, the city is more congested,” she said.

The Collector said the administration would analyse the scenario in rural areas and decide setting up fever camps.