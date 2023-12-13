Fever clinics, a boon to rural population of Tirunelveli district

December 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With the hospitals across the district are getting overwhelmed with viral fever cases, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has instructed the public health authorities to organise a series of fever camps in various parts of the district to assuage the situation.

Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, which is catering to the needs of poor patients of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, is flooded with fever cases since November last. Private hospitals are also receiving huge number of patients everyday. The TVMCH has created separate fever ward and another special ward for treating dengue patients. Those who are really weak due to fever are getting admitted in the hospitals, which are struggling to find beds due to huge influx of fever cases.

Hence, the Dr. Karthikeyan instructed the health department officials to organize fever camps in various parts of the district to lessen the pressure on TVMCH, government hospitals and the private hospitals. Moreover, this measure also ensures the right medical treatment to the patients living in remote areas of the district at their doorsteps.

In the fever camps held on Tuesday (December 12) in 43 spots, 1,888 persons were screened. Of this, 23 persons were found to be suffering from fever while 88 others were given medicines for cold and cough. Following good response from the public, similar number of special camps to identify the patients suffering from fever and other related ailments was conducted on Wednesday in Tirunelveli Corporation, Kalakkad, Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram municipalities and other rural areas.

While the fever clinics were conducted at 30 places in rural Tirunelveli, the health camps were organised in 13 places in the areas within Tirunelveli Corporation limits on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 persons suffering from fever were detected during the camps organised on Wednesday.

“We appeal to the public not to follow self-medication, which will land the patients in serious health issues. The medicines prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner alone should be taken in the right dose. Hence, we are organising the fever camps across the district to enable the public to get screened and cured through proper medication,” said Dr. Karthikeyan. He warned the pharmacies against giving tablets to the public without prescription from a medical doctor.

“Pharmacies selling the medicines without prescriptions given by the doctors will have to lose their licenses, besides facing serious legal consequences,” the Collector warned.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the fever camps would conducted in the district until the climate-induced viral fever cases subside.