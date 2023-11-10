Fever cases have increased from previous weeks: doctors

November 10, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Madurai

With heavy rain lashing out Madurai and other nearby districts, the fever cases have considerably increased from the previous weeks, doctors say.

While it was around 250 admissions per day last week, it increased to 673 admissions this week, said Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services P. Kumaragurubaran.

As the weather remains cold most of the time due to rain, the moisture in the air retains the infectious droplets being released from a person with flu, he said.

“This moisture as a carrier helps the infectious agent reach the fellow humans easier without any delay,” he added.

“Though the flu is very prevalent, it has not caused serious effects on the people. Most of the people gets cured within 24 to 48 hours,” said Dr. Kumaragurubaran.

The virus affecting the people is self-limiting and around 95% of the people get cured without even getting admitted to hospital, he added.

An official from Madurai Corporation said that though cases of flu were increasing, dengue cases were under control.

“This year we prevented it from forming clusters. Even the 14 to 15 cases being reported every day are scattered across the district,” the official added.

P. Praneetha, General Medicine, Meenakshi Mission and Research Centre, said, after Covid-19, they could see more people with pneumonia.

“It is prevalent among older people, the general cold affects the older people more severely due to their weaker immunity,” she added.

“We have around three to four patients admitted for pneumonia, but the severity seems to be less enough to be treated within two days,” she added.

However, residents complain of water stagnation in every nook and corner. While the Corporation claims they identify places with water stagnation and clear it immediately, the residents have a different opinion.

M. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Lourde Nagar near K. Pudur, said that waste thrown into the canals in their area had not been cleared for so many months.

“The canals have become breeding sites for mosquitoes. Though we insist the Corporation on fogging the area to kill mosquitoes, they are not doing it,” he added.