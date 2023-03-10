Fever camps held in Thoothukudi

March 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With hospitals overflowing with fever cases, the administration has started organising fever camps in the district on Friday.

As viral fever caused by influenza ‘A’ virus is spreading rapidly in Thoothukudi, 115 fever camps were organised on Friday with 36 camps across the district, the Corporation conducted 21 camps in the areas under its jurisdiction. Another 58 fever camps were organised by Child Development Programme.

At the camp, patients suffering from fever were given medicines and the public were instructed not to go to crowded places and clean their hands frequently with soap.

