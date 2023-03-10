HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fever camps held in Thoothukudi

March 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

With hospitals overflowing with fever cases, the administration has started organising fever camps in the district on Friday.

As viral fever caused by influenza ‘A’ virus is spreading rapidly in Thoothukudi, 115 fever camps were organised on Friday with 36 camps across the district, the Corporation conducted 21 camps in the areas under its jurisdiction. Another 58 fever camps were organised by Child Development Programme.

At the camp, patients suffering from fever were given medicines and the public were instructed not to go to crowded places and clean their hands frequently with soap.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.