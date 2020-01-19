Fetal medicine department inaugurated

MADURAI

With marriages taking place between close relatives ranging from 20% to 30% among South Indians, there are high chances of birth defects and greater cases of genetic disorders for the child, said doctors at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC). Other causes include late pregnancies and complications that the mother may have.

In order to provide assessment of fetal growth and well-being, and management of fetal disorders and abnormalities, MMHRC had inaugurated a Department of Fetal Medicine, said Chairman, S. Gurushankar.

Speaking to members of the press, Dr. Gurushankar said that mothers who often have blood pressure, diabetes and other infectious diseases need not pass them on to their children as the ingrown baby can be treated with proper diagnosis early on in the pregnancy within eight to 12 weeks.

Head of the newly formed department, S. Padma, said that although the team has been performing intense diagnosis of foetus with detailed scans in the past, there were several complications which may arise, including the improper formation of organs, problems relating to the presence of amniotic fluid and issues like Down Syndrome.

“Advanced technology has helped us treat major issues and selectively terminate pregnancies of foetuses which may go on to have a complicated life ahead,” she said.

She added that experimental surgeries inside the uterus are being performed outside the country and will soon arrive to India. The fetal medicine department, she said, would be prepared to deal with all stages of pregnancies.

T. Mukuntharajan, Interventional Radiologist, said that if more people end up consulting doctors in early stages of pregnancies, complications for the parent and child can be averted. He said that MMHRC had the equipment and infrastructure to handle complex cases.