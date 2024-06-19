GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Festival for differently abled people to be held in Madurai on June 29 and 30

Published - June 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Kadamba Festival, organised by GMS Foundation, will be held at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall in Madurai on June 29 and 30.

The event is aimed at building a community which embraces individuals with disabilities. By showcasing their talents, the differently abled people can prove to the world that their disability is in no way a barrier to their success.  It is also aimed at identifying the unique talents of differently abled people and empowering them to become achievers in various fields.  

Rajakumari Jeevagan, chairperson of GMS foundation, told the media on Wednesday that Kadamba Festival was being conducted for the past four years. This year they expect the number of participants to increase to about 500.  

“Persons with all forms of disabilities such as autism, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, spinal cord impairment, hearing impairment and visual impairment, and wheelchair users, can take part in the event,“ she added.  

There will be competitions in dance, musical instruments, carrom, chess, storytelling, photography, comedy tracks, short films and yoga. “The Kadamba Festival is more than just a competition. It is a movement towards inclusion, love, and harmony, aiming to inspire society to support and uplift the differently abled people,” Ms. Jeevagan said. 

“These types of events and festivals lift the self-esteem of differently abled children and promote the spread of love and harmony,” she said.

For participation in the festival, contact 93677 57775 or 97877 78777. 

